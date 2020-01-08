An Electoral College

for state elections?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Electoral College is one of the wisest parts of the U.S. Constitution. Otherwise, highly populated states would control the outcomes of federal elections.

I wonder, then, why this isn't applied to state elections. The same problem applies: Voters in the most populated cities outnumber voters from less populated counties in the state. These counties would not be fairly represented.

For this reason, elections for state legislators would be mostly the desires of the city voters. Would it not be wise to set up an Electoral College for state elections?

William H. Holliday.

Richmond.

