An Electoral College
for state elections?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Electoral College is one of the wisest parts of the U.S. Constitution. Otherwise, highly populated states would control the outcomes of federal elections.
I wonder, then, why this isn't applied to state elections. The same problem applies: Voters in the most populated cities outnumber voters from less populated counties in the state. These counties would not be fairly represented.
For this reason, elections for state legislators would be mostly the desires of the city voters. Would it not be wise to set up an Electoral College for state elections?
William H. Holliday.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
If the Founding Fathers had a clue the damage that the VERY UNDEMOCRATIC Electoral College they would never have put it in our Constitution... BTW, their reason had nothing to do with BIG states.SMALL states... See Federalist Paper #68 for their real reasons... I think a lot of people are going to be surprised... ~~~ Bob
I totally love the idea - and, under the Tenth Amendment, each state has the prerogative to implement such a thing. However, good luck with getting anything like that actually through the amendment process to state constitutions.
Here in Virginia, there is no way that VA Beach, Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Alexandria, Richmond, Prince William and other highly-populated jurisdictions will sign onto this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.