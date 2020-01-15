App helps filter out

unwanted robo calls

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I enjoyed Marsha Mercer's recent op-ed on robo calls.

Readers might be interested to know that Verizon wireless now offers a robocall filter app. I began using it about two months ago and I haven’t gotten a robocall since. I was getting upwards of 10 a day prior to that time.

They let any call come through that is in your contact list or any legitimate number from a legitimate business or person that passes through their highly sophisticated software which screens out “fake local numbers” and the like.

My phone doesn't ring with the blocked calls  but I see that I missed a call and that it was sent straight to voicemail. I can check the voicemail and respond as appropriate. I assume other carriers also provide similar screening or will do so in the future. We have to stay ahead of the bad guys.

Van Hanna.

Staunton.

