App helps filter out
unwanted robo calls
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed Marsha Mercer's recent op-ed on robo calls.
Readers might be interested to know that Verizon wireless now offers a robocall filter app. I began using it about two months ago and I haven’t gotten a robocall since. I was getting upwards of 10 a day prior to that time.
They let any call come through that is in your contact list or any legitimate number from a legitimate business or person that passes through their highly sophisticated software which screens out “fake local numbers” and the like.
My phone doesn't ring with the blocked calls but I see that I missed a call and that it was sent straight to voicemail. I can check the voicemail and respond as appropriate. I assume other carriers also provide similar screening or will do so in the future. We have to stay ahead of the bad guys.
Van Hanna.
Staunton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.