Assembly should decide
what is 'lawful purpose'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his unprecedented decision in Heller v. District of Columbia, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia opined that the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms” was an individual right not connected with militia service. He stated that it was a right “for traditionally lawful purposes.” This ruling, and the subsequent ruling in McDonald v. City of Chicago, makes it clear that an outright ban on ownership of all kinds of firearms by anyone at all would be unconstitutional. However, he did clearly list the existing regulations regarding firearms ownership, carry and commercial sale that do not violate the Second Amendment and are thus constitutional. None of the proposals in Gov. Ralph Northam’s package of gun violence prevention bills are new ideas that have not been implemented in other states, where they have survived court challenges over their constitutionality.
What needs to be discussed and decided upon is what constitutes a “traditionally lawful purpose.” I have yet to hear what kind of lawful purpose requires a civilian to be able to fire dozens of high-velocity bullets in a matter of seconds without reloading, or to be able to fire those bullets in urban areas where they can pass through walls and across streets to hit targets the shooter is unable to foresee. What lawful purpose is served by allowing people who have no legal right to own firearms, to purchase them from “private sellers” without having their background checked or even by allowing an individual in severe crisis to remain armed until after he takes his own life or the lives of others?
In recent years, the General Assembly has done nothing substantive to stem the rising tide of gun deaths and injuries in the commonwealth. It is time they consider limiting firearm ownership and use to those “traditionally lawful purposes” only.
Andrew Goddard,
Legislative Director,
Virginia Center for Public Safety.
Richmond.
(2) comments
BINGO, Andrew... But FACTS bounce off these ZOMBIES like harmless balloons... ~~~ Bob
"Lawful purpose" is target shooting, hunting, self-defense, collecting, training, protecting one's home & family or just about anything that does NOT involve criminal activity.
There -- fixed it for you. :-)
