Auction blocks, statues
are historic testaments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to correspondent Susanna Sauvain's Letter to the Editor concerning slave auction blocks, I agree that the auction blocks should be kept in their original locations. History has happened and nothing we do can erase that history. I know these blocks honor the individuals who suffered and faced hardships unimaginable to us as citizens today. We should never forget the suffering and hardships borne by many in the past of our great state.
Let us also not forget that the men whose statues on Monument Avenue in Richmond stand for men who withstood horrible atrocities brought to them by the armies that stormed into the South and destroyed homes, farms, crops and lives, much without thought for what they were doing. Many of the men who fought and many who fought and died with them are ancestors of citizens living in our land today who were protecting what they had worked for. They should not be forgotten any more than the auction blocks of our slavery history.
I know many of our citizens today do not see it this way. I have studied Virginia history and taught for 25 years in Virginia. I understand there are many who do not know this history. We look at these statues as symbols of courage and fortitude of people trying to preserve our state, never as white supremacist, just citizens who loved this state.
Another Letter to the Editor published on the same day, “Hoping in 2020 we learn to accept others,” encourages us to work together for the good of us all and, above all, to accept each other's differences. This is what God expects us to do. Let’s make a better Virginia.
Patricia S. Compton.
Chesterfield.
