Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With all the various awards, from the Golden Globes to the Oscars, Hollywood does a tremendous job ensuring all the best actors, directors, movies, etc. are awarded the top prize. Wouldn’t it be better to treat all these adults like we treat children who compete for various awards as they progress through school and youth activities? Let’s just award all the actors, directors, etc. a participation award instead. If it’s good enough for our children, these adults shouldn’t mind being treated the same way. After all, we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Jeffrey Bolea.

Chesterfield.

