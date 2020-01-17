Banning guns
won't stop crime
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, correspondent Ronald Reed wrote that reasonable people are opposed to semi-automatic weapons. I strongly disagree. The Second Amendment isn't about hunting or target shooting. Our Founding Fathers were smart enough to design a representative republic government knowing a democracy was dangerous, and they gave the citizens the right to keep and bear arms so a tyrannical government could be overthrown if need be. If semi-automatic weapons are outlawed, the next step will be pump and bolt-action weapons. Anybody who believes banning semi-automatic weapons will stop crime is wrong because criminals don't obey the law.
Wayne M. Kulp.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.