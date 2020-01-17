Banning guns

won't stop crime

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Letter to the Editor, correspondent Ronald Reed wrote that reasonable people are opposed to semi-automatic weapons. I strongly disagree. The Second Amendment isn't about hunting or target shooting. Our Founding Fathers were smart enough to design a representative republic government knowing a democracy was dangerous, and they gave the citizens the right to keep and bear arms so a tyrannical government could be overthrown if need be. If semi-automatic weapons are outlawed, the next step will be pump and bolt-action weapons. Anybody who believes banning semi-automatic weapons will stop crime is wrong because criminals don't obey the law.

Wayne M. Kulp.

Henrico.

