Before passing gun
laws, learn the stats
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Josh Horwitz's column, "The rhetoric of 'Second Amendment sanctuaries' becomes increasingly dangerous," he speaks to the need for better gun control. He states that annually, Virginia has about 1,000 gun-related deaths. But it is important to delve further into Virginia's mortality data as has been done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2017, of the approximately 1,000 gun-related deaths, 450 were homicides while the remainder were apparent suicides. Drug-related deaths were in excess of 1,500.
How the state decides move forward in dealing with guns should be driven by data, not ideology. As for public health and safety issues, it is also clear where the emphasis should be — the ever-expanding drug-related issues. How can one justify legalization of recreational marijuana use in the face of the burgeoning drug-related public health crisis and the growing amount of published scientific data on the significant adverse health effects associated with marijuana use?
Richard Carchman.
Columbia.
Always remember that constitutional rights are never predicated on a statistic..........even if bending them does appear to support an agenda.
Marijuana can be dangerous, but not for everybody. So can guns, but not for everybody. Therefore I vote for guns. That about it, professor?
Hopefully we can do both (and more). No reason to only concentrate on one social ill.
Richard Carchman,
Sure...Lets jiggle and maneuver numbers so that guns are seen as less of a problem...Lets not legalize Marijuana because of lies like you and yours tell... Nope..
I believe that marijuana ought to be legalized, but for totally different reasons than those who just want to be able to get stoned.
If it were legal tomorrow, I would not ever touch the stuff. On the other hand, we clearly have lost the war on pot and it is obvious that we're not able to arrest our way out of the problem.
