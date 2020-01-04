Before passing gun

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In Josh Horwitz's column, "The rhetoric of 'Second Amendment sanctuaries' becomes increasingly dangerous," he speaks to the need for better gun control. He states that annually, Virginia has about 1,000 gun-related deaths. But it is important to delve further into Virginia's mortality data as has been done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2017, of the approximately 1,000 gun-related deaths, 450 were homicides while the remainder were apparent suicides. Drug-related deaths were in excess of 1,500.

How the state decides move forward in dealing with guns should be driven by data, not ideology. As for public health and safety issues, it is also clear where the emphasis should be — the ever-expanding drug-related issues. How  can one justify legalization of recreational marijuana use in the face of the burgeoning drug-related public health crisis and the growing amount of published scientific data on the significant adverse health effects associated with marijuana use?

Richard Carchman.

Columbia.

