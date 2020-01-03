Bill of Rights makes plain

what government can't do

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Declaration of Independence assures American citizens, and all mankind, that our rights come from God, not from government. That we have a right to live our own lives, pursue our own passions and profit from our own labor, without interference or confiscation from any government.

The Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution further defines what the government cannot do to us:

It can’t silence our speech, restrict our worship, stop us from gathering together, silence the press or stop us from complaining about our government officials.

Our government may not prevent us from defending ourselves, nor restrict how we organize to do so.

Our government may not force us to feed and house soldiers.

Our government may not search our bodies, our homes, our cars, our phones, nor our data without actual evidence of criminal behavior.

We can’t be imprisoned without trial, forced to confess, have our property taken without compensation, nor be tried twice for the same crime.

The government must hold the trial quickly and compel all witnesses from both sides to appear.

The accused has the right to see all the evidence against him, and be given a lawyer if the citizen can’t afford one.

If the value of the crime exceeds $20, then the accused can have a jury of his or her peers decide his or her fate, instead of a government-appointed judge.

Bail, fines and jail time must be reasonable and in proportion to the crime committed.

Any power not granted to our government in the first part of the Constitution is ours, the citizens of the United States.

The Bill of Rights is the common man's guide to the deal between the people and our government. It is laid out in simple, unambiguous language. A person who understands the Bill of Rights knows his own rights, and knows when they are violated.

Clark Glave.

Richmond.

