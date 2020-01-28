Bill would create fund
to target gaming orders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This year there are a record 21 gambling bills that have been introduced in the General Assembly seeking to expand gaming in the commonwealth. These bills include legalizing sports wagering, regulating skill machines, and a bill that would allow the construction of five casinos in various locations across the state.
One bill that stands out is Senate Bill 533, introduced by state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, a bill that establishes and provides funding for the proposed Problem Gaming Prevention and Support Fund, to be administered by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Gambling disorders are as real as alcoholism or drug addiction. These disorders affect approximately 2% of adults who gamble, and threaten not just their financial stability but also their mental health, resulting in emotional and psychological distress, depression, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts.
Along with being granted the privilege of a license to operate a gambling business in Virginia comes the inherent responsibility to provide funding to make sure there is help available for those individuals who develop serious gambling disorders. This issue was addressed by the National Council on Problem Gambling at the July 2018 meeting of the Virginia Racing Commission but as of yet Colonial Downs/Rosie’s has made no effort to address this issue. SB 533 will require Colonial to contribute approximately $400,000 of its projected $200 million in annual gross profit to establish the Problem Gambling Prevention and Support Fund. And as the other gambling businesses begin operation they can begin to contribute and help the fund grow.
SB 533 will provide a safety net for those who struggle with gambling addiction and need professional help. I encourage all legislators to support this very worthy piece of legislation.
Tad Berman.
Virginians for Integrity in Horse Racing and Casino Gambling.
Richmond.
