Black soldiers' monument

should face Davis statue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much has been made about removing statues of Confederates from Monument Avenue. There is a better solution that also would provide education in the matter. There were 14 black soldiers who each won the Medal of Honor fighting for the Union in a nearby battle. It would be appropriate to honor these soldiers with a monument in the median of Monument Avenue where it would directly face the Jefferson Davis statue.

Ken Knust.

North Chesterfield.

