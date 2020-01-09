Black soldiers' monument
should face Davis statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Much has been made about removing statues of Confederates from Monument Avenue. There is a better solution that also would provide education in the matter. There were 14 black soldiers who each won the Medal of Honor fighting for the Union in a nearby battle. It would be appropriate to honor these soldiers with a monument in the median of Monument Avenue where it would directly face the Jefferson Davis statue.
Ken Knust.
North Chesterfield.
