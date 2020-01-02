Carbon dividend approach

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was excited to see in Stephen D. Haner’s op-ed column, “Carbon taxes change polling results,” a discussion of the visible and invisible environmental costs of carbon dioxide emissions. He also explored the market failure of our economic system that permits polluters to shed the negative externalities of pollution free of charge. Carbon taxes are an exciting and palatable solution for our capitalist system to decrease overall carbon emissions. I would love to read Haner’s opinion on a bipartisan bill going through the House of Representatives, HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill goes beyond the “tax” part of carbon taxes and offers refunds to families and communities in the form of a monthly dividend. Having a dividend from the fees collected on carbon emissions would put money back into the hands of the people and push Virginia towards a 100% renewable-powered economy, not by the heavy hand of regulations but rather by encouraging individual and investor choice. It offers a more politically durable pathway to climate survival than the cap-and-tax approach that Haner critiques because voters can back away from carbon pricing if they get nothing in return financially.

Addie Johnson.

Richmond.

