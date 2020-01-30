Will backing Navy Hill
doom Stoney's career?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mayor Levar Stoney's statement was unintentionally revealing. To complain that Richmond City Council members who oppose the Navy Hill project are thinking about their November re-election is to admit that council members are following the wishes of their constituents. The majority of Richmond voters oppose the plan.
Why isn't the mayor concerned about what Navy Hill is doing to his chances for re-election?
Caryl Burtner.
Richmond.
