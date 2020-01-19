City leaders fail to focus

on education, crime

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council member Michael Jones appear to select which issues they want to focus on, but their priorities are missing the mark in helping our Richmond community. In 2019, we had 66 homicides, 75% failure rates in school testing in elementary schools, a cheating teacher ring and the lowest graduation rates in the state. Our focus needs to be on improving our communities and family/parenting abilities. These are by far the major issues we have — actual deaths and poorly educated children. We need to hear our leaders' solutions regarding the problems that directly affect the community on a daily basis. These issues are what cause dread and fear.

Instead, they are using their positions as city leaders to focus on four statues on one street in the city. We need to apply our resources to saving lives and ensuring our children are properly educated.

Mark Lane.

Glen Allen.

