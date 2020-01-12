Consider ramifications
if ERA becomes law
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent editorial, Pamela Stallsmith urged ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, stating that it would be "profoundly symbolic." She cited the laudable "breaking gender barriers" already achieved without benefit of a constitutional amendment, and speculated that "The ERA could end ... pay gaps and pregnancy discrimination." In case compulsory military service is reinstituted, will courts permit men to refuse to serve unless women are equally subjected to the draft? Can administrators of our prison systems exercise sex discrimination as to places of incarceration? Will it be lawful to require separate restrooms based on sex? (Recent litigation involving a Virginia school district sans ERA suggests this is not a far-fetched question.) I doubt if any legislator who votes against ratification does so to keep women from having all the rights that men have. They have simply given more serious thought to the matter than was displayed in this editorial. They hope that if it becomes the law of the land, it is only interpreted as "profoundly symbolic."
Ted Morrison.
Richmond.
