Consider side effects
of impeaching president
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Collateral damage is an important consideration in assessing the value of attacking military targets. This seems to be a missing element in the evaluation of political targets, especially as we consider the process of impeaching the president of the United States. For instance, when the House passes an impeachment resolution strictly along party lines, and the House is of the opposite party as the president, that sets a precedent for future impeachment proceedings. The collateral damage is to the Constitution, making impeachment like a vote of confidence in the British Parliament rather than what the founders intended. Differences of policy are decided at the ballot box, not by impeachment.
Another instance is when a president divulges the contents of private conversations with leaders of foreign governments, whether voluntarily or by force. That sets a precedent that might damage future conversations between heads of state. Will a foreign leader enter into discussion of a sensitive issue with our president if the conversation is likely to become public? Will intelligence be shared if it might become public?
Further, if advisers to the president are made to testify, the collateral damage might well be the manner in which future advice is given to the president. Good decisions happen when advice is frank and unbounded. These discussions, which might include wild or unworkable ideas, must not be hampered by a fear of being leaked to the public or divulged in public testimony. Otherwise, the president will not be well-informed, damaging the decision.
The collateral damage from the current impeachment process is significant and will be difficult to remedy, but we can learn from past mistakes and ensure they are not repeated in the future.
Joel McKean.
Richmond.
