Context important
when considering history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the General Assembly move to eliminate Lee-Jackson Day as a state holiday after 130 years, how is this for context: Who conceived and organized the Lexington Colored Sabbath School in 1855? Despite objections from others, this individual — with the approval of his pastor — personally financed the school and recruited teaching assistants. His motivation for the school, according to his wife, was simply, “They had souls to save.” At the time, state law prohibited whites from teaching blacks to read and write, and on this premise in 1858 the project's creator was accused of holding an unlawful assembly. Despite the threat of legal action against him, he made sure the school continued with more than 80 slaves and free blacks in attendance. The school continued to operate for 30 years, well after the death of its founder, Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson.
The son of two of Jackson’s black congregants, the Rev. Lylburn Downing — after graduating from theological studies in 1895 — became the third pastor of Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Roanoke. When Downing raised funds for a commemorative stained-glass window to memorialize a Confederate general in a black church, eyebrows were raised. Despite the ridicule, he refused to allow his critics to discourage him, overseeing the installation on May 10, 1906, the anniversary of Jackson’s death. Downing never forgot the man whom he credited for his family's Christian heritage. This African American minister understood context that transcended the political. Shouldn’t we?
John Francis.
Sandy Hook.
Stonewall Jackson was a remarkable man... and certainly worthy of any study / insight that context would afford.
