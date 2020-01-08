Council should focus
on fixing city's problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond City Councilmember Michael Jones seems intent on rewriting the history of Richmond by removing the statues along Monument Avenue. Perhaps Jones should focus more on other problems of the city, such as the Richmond City Schools, where test scores are the lowest in the state. And while he is at it, how about ensuring that taxpayer dollars are not misappropriated, used to pay friends or family members exorbitant salaries for jobs they are unqualified to perform, or thrown away on pipe dream plans for improvement.
Rather than rewrite history, how about working to create history? I am sure the residents would love to open the paper one day and read about passing test scores for the schools, a balanced budget with no funds missing or even lower crime rates.
If Jones and his fellow Councilmembers will focus their energy on the future, their efforts and achievements will overshadow those of the past.
Stephen F. Blissert.
Midlothian.
Every time it seems as though the city starts to climb out of despair and squalor, a few of the "movers and shakers" come up with another dumb idea or a new method to waste taxpayer money.
