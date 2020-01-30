Despite Stoney's claim,
little improvement seen
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Page A4 of Wednesday's Richmond Times-Dispatch, there was a photo of Mayor Levar Stoney with the caption “Stoney spent most of his speech talking about the ways his administration has improved core city services.” I wish I had been there to ask him to explain why the building permit application I filed, on behalf of a client of my company, on Oct. 21 (now more than 14 weeks ago) has not been acted upon. I have heard nothing — nil, zero, zilch — from anyone in the permitting and inspections division nor have any of my six telephone or email messages, thus far, been acknowledged or answered. Stoney and/or his administration need to look around their offices and/or their Navy Hill files more carefully.
Donald Steeber.
Richmond.
