Did the feds play a
role in impeachment?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The phone call from President Donald Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was so trivial in nature, but so terrible in its effect, that it could not be the result of an accident. Federal intelligence agencies must have had a hand in the reports, transcripts, testimony, facts and evidence used in the U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment proceedings. These federal agencies likely provided House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., with highly classified phone records on political rivals. This behavior epitomizes the most deceitful deed conceivable against the citizens of the United States.
Throughout history, members of the intelligence community have tried to overthrow previous administrations. Most recently, Aldrich Ames of the CIA’s Soviet Division and Robert Philip Hanssen, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, spied for Russian intelligence services against the United States. Hanssen's espionage was described by the Department of Justice as "possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history.”
The risk that an employee of the United States government will betray his country and elections by American citizens will never be eliminated. Today there might be members of the FBI and CIA using their training and experience in a variety of sensitive and sophisticated means to act against the interests of the U.S. Has anyone in the Democratic Party unhesitatingly condemned or considered any of these actions?
Americans are both saddened and outraged by this three-year troubling witch hunt with no end in sight. Our Democratic Party representatives should live up to their responsibility, regardless of how agonizing it might be.
Kenneth D. Alford.
North Chesterfield.
