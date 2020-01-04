Do Democrats want to
turn us into Maryland?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently drove my daughter to Chevy Chase, Md., for a doctor's appointment. I had to buy gas before returning to RVA. The price of gas was almost $1 per gallon more in Maryland than in Virginia.
Our governor wants to raise gas taxes. Do we really want to be the next Maryland? If we keep voting Democrats into office, we will be.
Ruble Hord.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Gas is higher in MD - but nowhere near a dollar in my experience.
Still, it defies logic for those who flee high tax blue states to continue to vote Democrat once they get to the friendlier (and freer) confines of red states.
What's that definition of insanity again?
Our population continues to grow, and our aging highways and bridges need repairs. Of course we could get the money by kicking the can down the road and buying bonds -- and paying bankers for the privilege. If you aren't willing to pay for what all of us use, I don't want to read your gripes about bumpy roads, bad intersections, and potholes.
Anecdotal for sure, but we were in Smyrna, MD two weeks ago and gas was a couple of cents higher than here, but certainly not a dollar or even close to it. THAT I would have remembered.
By the way, I have seen that name before. Did Ruble Hord ever run for office in Virginia?
Not only do the Democrats want higher fuel taxes (gasoline is usually just 20 to 30 cents more per gallon in MD; not $1 more), but they very much want the more oppressive gun laws that Maryland has vs Virginia. Here in VA, openly carrying a firearm is legal -- definitely not so in MD. One can carry concealed in Virginia too, with a valid permit. In MD, getting a permit is next to impossible unless you are politically connected or married to your sheriff's sister. Of course, their violent crime rate is higher than ours and the criminals have it much better than they do here. High up on their list is abolishing the "right to work" law - which Maryland doesn't have. This is a bone they will throw to Big Labor, which passes a lot of money to Democrats.
As is the case with VA, MD is mostly a 'red' state -- but five or six counties and one or two cities with a high population density throw the whole state into the 'blue' column. Virginia is following the path of Maryland - all by design. My brother lives up there and the ONLY good thing about MD is their roads. They do a much better job than VA (or PA, for that matter) with construction & maintenance of their highways.
Ruble Hord,
Oh Noes...The Horror...We're turning into Maryland....Gas cost you a dollar a gallon more.....What utter hogwash. Where did you purchase this magical gas? I travel to Maryland 3 times each month and stop at a variety of stations...The gas I buy is sometimes a few cents more and sometimes a few cents less than I pay in Virginia. If I were stop on the DC beltway in Virginia then gas is indeed a dollar a gallon more...In Virginia.......The people of Virginia made a judgement last November and chose the Dems...Get used to it...The GOP has zero to offer but rantings about Abortion, Socialism and bigotry....We're going to vote you and yours into oblivion...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.