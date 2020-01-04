Do Democrats want to

turn us into Maryland?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently drove my daughter to Chevy Chase, Md., for a doctor's appointment. I had to buy gas before returning to RVA. The price of gas was almost $1 per gallon more in Maryland than in Virginia.

Our governor wants to raise gas taxes. Do we really want to be the next Maryland? If we keep voting Democrats into office, we will be.

Ruble Hord.

Richmond.

