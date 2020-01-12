Don't invent
conspiracy theories
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I liked most of the RTD's editorial "Flight 752: what happened?" Then I got to the last sentence: "Was the tragic end to Flight 752 the result of engine malfunction, a terrible miscalculation — or Tehran turning its focus from hardened military targets to more vulnerable civilian marks?"
Remember that the 176 people on board this airplane included many Iranians — and zero Americans. It is true that the Iranian government has carried out many vicious acts. It has even killed Iranian citizens who have participated in anti-government demonstrations. But it does not randomly slaughter Iranians who have done nothing to resist it.
The only reasonable explanation for the crash of this airplane is that the Iranian military mistakenly shot it down in the panic that followed our drone strike. There is no need to invent a conspiracy theory. The event actually is similar to the downing of an Iranian airliner in 1988 from a guided missile launched by mistake from the U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Vincennes. In both cases, humans experiencing fear in the fog of war mistakenly slaughtered civilians.
Laurel Snode.
Chester.
