Don't penalize
law-abiding Virginians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 2018, the most recent year for which crash data is available from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 819 people lost their lives in fatal crashes. Of these, the DMV reports that 339 were directly attributable to excessive speed.
That same year, the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program found that 391 people were murdered in Virginia. Of those, eight were reported as killed by a rifle, including the infamous AR-15 and AK-47. Many members of the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam have made clear that they plan to pass legislation they believe will reduce firearms deaths by making illegal those weapons they have determined to have “no lawful purpose.”
If their true motivation is the safety and well-being of Virginians, perhaps they also should consider legislation that would make it illegal to obtain or possess vehicles that are capable of driving at speeds well in excess of 100 miles per hour. After all, these vehicles have “no lawful purpose” on the roads of the commonwealth and lead to far more deaths than firearms.
Alternatively, lawmakers could chose to respect the rights of Virginians who possess such firearms and motor vehicles but somehow manage to use both in a responsible manner day after day. Guns and cars don’t kill people, criminals and reckless drivers do. Instead of dismantling the rights of the law-abiding, perhaps we should hold the offenders responsible on both fronts.
To those legislators who claim that Virginians voted for these agendas, I ask: If you assume every vote you received was to support this particular agenda, what does that say about the rest of your platform?
Wesley Hagedorn.
Virginia Beach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.