Don't put monuments' fate
in hands of City Council
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For years, the city of Richmond has warmly been referred to as the City of the Monuments. I propose that this should be changed to the City of Crime, Drugs and Potholes. I suppose that nepotism and corruption could be added, but that would be too long. Now a City Council that can't control Richmond's rising crime rate or the rampant proliferation of drugs — let alone maintain the city's infrastructure — wants to take control of the monuments. Are they serious or delirious?
Richard F. O'Hare.
Powhatan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.