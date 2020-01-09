Don't put monuments' fate

in hands of City Council

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For years, the city of Richmond has warmly been referred to as the City of the Monuments. I propose that this should be changed to the City of Crime, Drugs and Potholes. I suppose that nepotism and corruption could be added, but that would be too long. Now a City Council that can't control Richmond's rising crime rate or the rampant proliferation of drugs — let alone maintain the city's infrastructure — wants to take control of the monuments. Are they serious or delirious?

Richard F. O'Hare.

Powhatan.

