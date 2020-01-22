Editorial missed the mark

on gun death statistics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent editorial "Guns and government" pointed out both sides of the issue, as it should, but missed a couple of points that need to be considered to be fair.

With statistics, as with many things, the devil is in the details. Offering a simple statistic and not clarifying the details can inadvertently (or intentionally) mislead the reader. Consider the statistic on total number of gun deaths cited in the editorial. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also points out, as do other sources of such data (e.g. Pew Research Center), that 60% of gun deaths are death by suicide. This statistical fact also is true in Virginia. So then the question becomes: Does the new — much smaller — number of homicides still require a draconian response by government?

Further, is there a level of "acceptable" gun murders for purposes of gun control, or is the answer that even one murder justifies tearing up the Bill of Rights? I would suggest that any government response should be predicated on the notion that government officials at all levels are supposed to be the trustees of our civil liberties, and when policy tradeoffs must be considered, our government should always default on the cause of liberty. The people who govern us are not some brotherhood of benign geniuses who want and know what is best for the rest of us. This is why we must rely on our written Constitution, and why we must push back against officials who violate their oaths when they deny us traditional American rights.

John Nicholson.

Alexandria.

