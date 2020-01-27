Elected officials must
focus on job, not party
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our country’s current political standing resides with our two big parties, the Republicans and the Democrats. Having the two biggest parties divide our country in half, making them oriented around besting the other party and not trying to better America, highly frustrates me. It seems that our two parties focus on being the bigger party or acquiring better foreign trades than they do actually worrying about what goes on in our country. Our first president, George Washington, highly advised against a two-party system, and our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” This also means that the other parties, all of which are much smaller, are overshadowed by the big two.
Jack Reed.
Glen Allen.
