Environmental fund aims
at Tri-Cities' future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a lifelong resident of Hopewell, I thoroughly enjoyed reading the RTD's front-page news story on the Tri-Cities Environmental Endowment Fund. I believe this fund definitely is a step in the right direction and will produce great community dividends for not only Hopewell, but also for the whole Tri-Cities region. With our region being one of the most environmentally challenged areas in the state, I applaud Hopewell City Councilor Johnny Partin’s leadership and vision with this. Even with the progress our region has made in the past few years, there still needs to be a continued and renewed focus on protecting our environment. Having an endowment fund that will produce additional funding for these environmental improvement projects is visionary. I can’t wait to see the results of this marvelous community project.
Gail Graham.
Hopewell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.