Environmental fund aims

at Tri-Cities' future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a lifelong resident of Hopewell, I thoroughly enjoyed reading the RTD's front-page news story on the Tri-Cities Environmental Endowment Fund. I believe this fund definitely is a step in the right direction and will produce great community dividends for not only Hopewell, but also for the whole Tri-Cities region. With our region being one of the most environmentally challenged areas in the state, I applaud Hopewell City Councilor Johnny Partin’s leadership and vision with this. Even with the progress our region has made in the past few years, there still needs to be a continued and renewed focus on protecting our environment. Having an endowment fund that will produce additional funding for these environmental improvement projects is visionary. I can’t wait to see the results of this marvelous community project.

Gail Graham.

Hopewell.

