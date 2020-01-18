Fears of confiscation
vs. sensible regulation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was pleased to read the recent Letter to the Editor by Robert T. Adams. I hear people expressing their irrational fear that all guns will be confiscated and our Second Amendment rights will be revoked. The hype presented by gun advocates is fear-mongering. Adams' letter, to my knowledge, accurately expresses the ideas the majority of people have about gun control: better background checks, a limit on the number of guns an individual can purchase per month, a ban on weapons that can kill tens of people in seconds, and gun safety and certification classes. I would like to add that mental health services in our country need a lot of improvement.
It's very sad in America when tainted lettuce immediately warrants the removal of that lettuce from grocery shelves, but 20 children killed in a matter of minutes does not initiate commonsense change in gun laws.
Nancy K. Hall.
Henrico.
