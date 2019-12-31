Firearm control, safety
paramount concerns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
No county seems to be immune to the outbreak of gun control hysteria that has swept the commonwealth. There was a time when I was a supporter of the National Rifle Association, before it shifted its emphasis from firearm safety and hunting to creating a market for firearms designed primarily to kill people. It is alarming to see how the gun lobby has so poisoned attitudes that a civil and sensible dialogue about guns seems out of reach.
As a farm kid in Indiana, my older brother taught me to aim and shoot his single-shot .22 when I was 4 years old. I had to rest the barrel on something because I wasn’t big enough to both hold and sight the rifle. I enjoyed shooting competitions and hunting. What I do not enjoy is the propaganda by the gun lobby distorting the intent and language of the Second Amendment. As the U.S. Supreme Court has held, government jurisdictions do have the right to enact controls over the ownership and use of firearms.
Because people move from state to state, so do guns. Facilitating background checks and determining which firearms can be citizen-legal require congressional action to be effective. How background checks are administered, how ownership of legal firearms is transferred, and how firearms are used and handled in public are legitimate concerns for the incoming General Assembly.
Suggestions for the General Assembly:
• Require background checks on all transfers of firearm ownership.
• Require certification of firearm training for possession of a firearm.
• Repeal "open carry" for other than law enforcement personnel.
• Ban civilian militias. They are not the “well regulated militias” of the Second Amendment, nor are they patriots. They are wannabe vigilantes.
• Repeal the “Stand Your Ground” law. It is a license to kill.
Robert Wilson.
Reedville.
(3) comments
I guess this is our first bit of "crazy" to take us into the new year. Good job, RTD!
With ya', Robert... ~~~ Bob ( also a former NRA member)
Boom. Here it comes.
