Former Richmonder back
to pay a debt of gratitude
Editor, Times Dispatch:
I’m a former Richmonder, back for the holidays, and I feel that I owe a debt of gratitude to the city and the people of Richmond for having had a major impact on my personal development.
I was born at what was then called the Medical College of Virginia 68 years ago, studied at Benedictine and launched my first entrepreneurial adventure 44 years ago in the Fan District (The Pass), so it’s fair to say that Richmond had a hand in giving me life, an education and the sure knowledge that if I could envision it — and then work to make it happen — I could change the world.
Many years have gone by since those formative events, but my gratitude, rather than diminishing, has only grown.
The first payment on my debt of gratitude will take place on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. in the President’s Hall of the First Unitarian Universalist Church (Byrd Park).
I will present my last entrepreneurial adventure, The Refood Movement, in the hope that the good people of Richmond will be interested in changing their world for the better.
The cost of admission is gratitude.
While living in Lisbon, Portugal, I got on a borrowed bicycle and discovered an inexhaustible source of perfectly good food, available every day — and at no cost — which is now being used to alleviate hunger in 60 local communities around Portugal and Spain (and soon in Italy).
Refood now has 7,500 volunteers, 2,000 food partners, 6,800 beneficiaries, is rescuing 2 million meals a year and stopping 1,000 tons of good food from becoming organic waste.
Refood pays no salaries, does not charge for its services, sells nothing and does not ask for donations.
Refood runs on gratitude.
Hunter Halder.
Chester (and Lisbon, Portugal).
