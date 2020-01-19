Frustrations compound
for license renewer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently turned 73. I looked at my driver’s license a day after my birthday and saw that it was expired, so I went to the Hopewell Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office to renew it. That day, the computers were down. While there, I learned I also needed to bring my birth certificate. One day late on my renewal and my ID was no good. My face is on the license, and that didn’t expire.
Two days later, I went back to the DMV. Turns out I had the wrong birth certificate — I had the hospital certificate and not the state certificate. Also, I needed my Social Security card for ID, but I had misplaced my card. So I left the Hopewell DMV and headed to the Social Security office in Petersburg. It took about an hour and a half (an hour of waiting time) to straighten out that problem. I took the new Social Security card to the Petersburg DMV office. I paid the $14 fee for a new birth certificate plus the $32 fee for the driver’s license renewal. No perks for senior citizens. Total time spent: four hours.
It used to be you had your whole birthday month to renew your driver’s license. Also, I never received a notice that I needed to renew my license. Turns out the customer now has to request that. I’ll be 81 next time I need to renew my license. The DMV needs to send out notices from time to time to let citizens know what is needed to renew a license or get an ID.
Steve Frost.
Petersburg.
