Gaming the system
at taxpayers' expense
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One needs only to read the recent opinion column written by Jordan Pulaski and Zoe Golden, owners of a new business, to see how government largess fuels the epidemic of dependency. If I understand correctly, the owners had jobs and health insurance that covered both for $150 per month, but chose to have hardworking taxpayers fund their insurance through the Affordable Care Act simply by starting a business with a plan that apparently keeps them at poverty level. While I have no doubt that everything they do is as legal as President Donald Trump’s businesses, to claim that they are being “attacked” despite their personal and unforced decision to go on the government dole is an affront to those truly in need for whom Medicaid was originally designed for.
Unfortunately, I know a few other able-bodied and otherwise fiscally responsible friends and relatives who game the system in a similar manner. Based on the immutable law of unintended consequences, many more will follow unless the ACA is rebuilt to help those who need a hand up, and not a handout.
Paul Tretina.
Glen Allen.
