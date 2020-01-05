Get ready to hide your
wallet from Northam
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Your letter-writers have shared many thoughts about Gov. Ralph Northam and I would like to share a few of my own.
Recently Northam boasted he was the leader of the Democratic party and was “here to help Virginia” with his $135 billion budget proposal. One correspondent wrote that he felt the need to hide his wallet. Rightfully so, as we will all suffer from higher fuel taxes and probably other new taxes not yet disclosed.
The governor wants to use new fuel and cigarette taxes to fund initiatives for inequities in the health of black women, education and housing for the poor, as well as a new diversity office — to name just a few. An editorial pointed out that he wants to drop care of Confederate cemeteries in favor of African American cemeteries rather than funding both. These programs are happening because the governor is deflecting from his “blackface” scandal last February. He noted that “two thorough investigations” resolved that situation, and yet it was not disclosed who paid the firms that did the work. Maybe that is why $100 million needs to be added to the General Assembly discretionary funds this year.
RTD columnist Jeff Schapiro pointed out the risks of new cigarette taxes to Virginia tobacco employment. One could ask Richmond store owners how the mayor’s cigarette tax has helped their sales this past year.
Fuel and cigarette taxes are regressive taxes and certainly do not demonstrate creative thinking from the new “leader of the party." For the next two years we will all need to hide our wallets from the governor and his merry General Assembly.
Bob Putney.
Richmond.
