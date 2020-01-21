God-given gift is life,
not gun ownership
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gun ownership is not a God-given right. I am angered every time I hear someone say this. There is nothing in the Ten Commandments about guns. Instead, the Old Testament speaks of breaking swords into plowshares. In the New Testament, Christ speaks of peace and love, not weapons. Gun ownership is nothing but a lifestyle want. The people near the Capitol grounds brought their big guns to intimidate our leaders into their wants. The God-given gift we all have is to life, and we should all be protecting that instead of guns.
Eileen Ford.
Columbia.
Eileen Ford,
Good Letter. Most of the folks making their absurd arguments for guns bear no resemblance to a Christian.....
Governments give citizens rights - in this nation the government is supposed to be answerable to "we the people".
"If men were angels, no government would be necessary." Would Ms. Ford or her peeps prefer that we model our republic on the scriptures? I seriously doubt it.
