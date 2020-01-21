God-given gift is life,

not gun ownership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gun ownership is not a God-given right. I am angered every time I hear someone say this. There is nothing in the Ten Commandments about guns. Instead, the Old Testament speaks of breaking swords into plowshares. In the New Testament, Christ speaks of peace and love, not weapons. Gun ownership is nothing but a lifestyle want. The people near the Capitol grounds brought their big guns to intimidate our leaders into their wants. The God-given gift we all have is to life, and we should all be protecting that instead of guns.

Eileen Ford.

Columbia.

