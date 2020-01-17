Gun advocates look to
decision in Heller case
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
By setting his sights on law-abiding firearms owners instead of criminals, Gov. Ralph Northam opened the door for potentially dangerous confrontations. He appeared to vastly underestimate the rugged independent fiber of our commonwealth and now we have a mess of historic proportion. In 2007, a landmark Supreme Court case dealing with handguns, District of Columbia v. Heller, reinforced our Second Amendment militia clause. This is significant as it revisited citizen service in a militia. The Heller case now becomes very important as the court’s opinion tends to justify lawful ownership of the very class of semi-automatic firearms targeted by an assault weapons ban. Here is what Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in the majority opinion on the Heller case:
“It may be objected that if weapons that are most useful in military service — M-16 rifles and the like — may be banned, then the Second Amendment right is completely detached from the prefatory clause. But as we have said, the conception of the militia at the time of the Second Amendment’s ratification was the body of all citizens capable of military service, who would bring the sorts of lawful weapons that they possessed at home to militia duty. It may well be true today that a militia, to be as effective as militias in the 18th century, would require sophisticated arms that are highly unusual in society at large. Indeed, it may be true that no amount of small arms could be useful against modern-day bombers and tanks. But the fact that modern developments have limited the degree of fit between the prefatory clause and the protected right cannot change our interpretation of the right.”
Jim Glasscock.
Amelia.
