Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent letter, "New guns laws might make matters worse," Correspondent of the Day Randy Hall compared gun legislation proposals to Prohibition. He has a very good point because so many people have an unfounded fear that our government is intent on taking our weapons from us. That is not true about weapons we use for hunting and sports (skeet shooting and target practice). However, there will be a huge demand for guns — like there was for alcohol during Prohibition — and suppliers to fill the demand. The only weapons that reasonable people are opposed to are semi-automatic weapons (that have no place in a civilized society), huge ammo clips that hold dozens and dozens of rounds (to facilitate mass killings, not sportsmanship for hunters) and bump stocks that change ordinary rifles into semi-automatics. Our government ought to convince people of its intent by passing legislation that spells it out in black and white to alleviate those fears, then go ahead and specify what is legal and what is not.
Ronald D. Reed.
Beaverdam.
Eaton WroteAnd there's no explanation you can offer RE how they will make us any safer... just incessant / infantile end zone celebrations. Question Rambo - when they come for your semi-automatics / "assault rifles"... how many lives will that save?
I reply: More BS and babble...You've asked over and over how changes to the law will save lives and I've answered that question over and over.....You don't want an answer...You just want to spew nonsense.....I remind you that the Dems won because you continually babble about "Real Americans and Normal People and how we who disagree are Subversives...Thats both BS and insulting...You're a big talking coward who loves his war P*rn but couldn't find the spine to serve....New gun laws are coming..I've worked for years registering and ferrying people to the polls for this outcome....Now I'm working to end Trump so see you and all your Real Americans and Normal People lamenting and whining...My objective is clear....Vote you and yours into Oblivion.....See you at the polls....
Oh! How common sense gun control laws save lives is EASILY demonstrated when you look at other first world democracies that have embraced them.
For example, England has ASTOUNDINGLY FEWER gun murders than the USA thanks to their common sense gun control laws.
Soon VA will see many fewer headlines like this thanks to our brave law-and-order Democrats.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
If Tommie wants to sit down for a few days and review every gun control law and what individual aspect of gun deaths is addressed by each and every law we can probably hook him up with Gifford Center experts. It’s unusual for your normal voter to go to that extreme when they can just look at results like England’s but I’m sure exceptions can be made for extra thick ones like Tommie.
Too bad Tommie wasn’t so interested in details when he made that horribly uninformed vote for Rump.
Ruh Roh
Rambo's verklempt. I'll translate for forum newcomers:
VA stayed blue / these laws won't do anything but make felons of law-abiding citizens... oh - and you're a coward.
What a sad specimen...
Eaton,
What's is like to be so ignorant and ill educated....These laws will save lives, No law abiding citizens will magically become felons and the only coward here is the guy you see in the mirror....
Just how will ANY of them save lives? Not even the governor himself really believes that bovine fecal matter.
More technical drivel from Jeff, Insults mixed with nonsense from Hannick and idiotic babble from Eaton....Same BS every time the issue of guns comes up.....Gun loons in high dudgeon...Oh Noes...Personally IDGAS...Dems won....New laws are coming and there will be wailing.....Whatever....
Word salad / insults from Rambo in response to specific questions RE his coveted "new gun laws"... what a gutless PO Schiff.
Eaton,
More babble. In the meantime new gun laws are coming and there’s nothing you can do to stop them...
And there's no explanation you can offer RE how they will make us any safer... just incessant / infantile end zone celebrations.
Question Rambo - when they come for your semi-automatics / "assault rifles"... how many lives will that save?
Haha.... who’s coming for anything Tommie?
The febrile ranting of a gun nut paranoia does not good policy make
SO glad the stable adults are in charge of the General Assembly now.
Here’s how these gun control laws save lives.
“Review of More Than 130 Studies Provides Powerful Evidence That Gun Control Saves Lives”
Eaton, "insults from Rambo," and close with “what a gutless PO Schiff.” Do you ever think before you post?
And Hal was right when he referred to your posts as babble. When was the last time you posted anything that was factual, and not your usual cultish hive babble? Do yourself a favor (and us) and look through your posts from the past few days: All you do is babble trite and snide nonsense in a futile effort to sound less ignorant than you are.
I have known it for awhile, but has become abundantly clear in recent months, that public safety & reducing violent crime are NOT the real objectives of the upcoming legislation.
Interesting & potentially troubling times lie ahead. I wonder how much revisions will be made to try putting some lipstick on the pigs.
I give as good as I get Poindexter... and you're certainly in no position to lecture / cast aspersions at ANY poster on this forum.
Chamber pot meet kettle...
Yes, Eaton, you whine with the very best, nobody can deny that.
An analogy of prohibition to gun rights only holds up if you assume guns are a semi-addictive substance that will cause people to break the law to satisfy their craving. One MIGHT consider this the case when watching the extreme anxiety of some gun nuts over the passing of common sense gun control laws in VA that are common practice in many other states.
I guess maybe that mental health counseling that gun proponents proffer as the solution comes into play here. Counseling for the gun nuts to help them overcome their Rambo defense paranoia and learn to accept that common sense gun control laws result in fewer gun deaths of all types.
Good points, Drake. I tried to say much the same elsewhere, but have some fun with it. I should have learned that gun fanatics have no sense of humor about the issue.
once the camel gets it's nose in the tent!
.... fewer citizens die from gun shots.
Gun laws are specifically to help Democrats finally win at something that will have no affect on the killing that talks place. Period.
Democrats only win when republicans let them. And republicans basically handed VA to Dems on a silver platter when they ran away from Richmond with threat tails between their legs rather than have open discussion on gun deaths.
There was no discussion offered about gun deaths. It would have been a one-way lecture about how we need to systematically disarm the citizenry & make gun ownership harder, more costly and less common.
Such a "discussion" would have been as dumb as a GOP majority having a sit-down with the Democrats about ending legal abortion in the commonwealth & expecting them to hang around for it.
Ronald D. Reed is correct, the proposed legislation only targets certain guns, and not others. I don't think hunters have to worry, their rifles and shotguns won't be affected. The homeowners who feels the need for a handgun to protect his family won't be affected. The store owner who aims at safeguarding his cash register will keep his gun.
I hope that this legislation is aimed to reduce the havoc created by firearms other than those (and I don't care if you call them AR-15, AR-127, or Ralphie.) And my biggest hope is that the planned laws attempt to regulate the buying and selling of ALL firearms with universal background checks and other measures.
We sometimes seem to forget that all the millions of weapons in the "wrong" hands at one time or another were sold legally and then found their way via the buddy-system, the grey market, the parking lot sale, etc. into the hands of those who should not have them. If this legislation can manage to fix that we all will be the better for it. The remedy for out epidemic of gun violence will not be the quick fix, but the long-term reforms, and they are rarely easy.
The Senate Bill, 18 I think, has a lot of controversial stuff in it, but Saslaw has said it will be amended in committee. We will see.
1. How does a bump stock change an "ordinary" rifle (bolt action?) into a semi-automatic? I would love to see how that works.
2. Does the writer know what differentiates a clip from a magazine?
3. If semi-automatic weapons have no place in a civilized society, does he advocate all law enforcement officers going back to the good old days of using only revolvers? Do the 600,000+ Virginians with concealed-carry permits (among the most law-abiding folks anywhere) suddenly become persona non grata since the vast majority choose semi-automatic pistols for self-defense?
Jeff, yay, you know guns and accessories. Yay. I am so proud of you. And we all worship your expertise. Perhaps you could remind us more often of your extensive knowledge. How about a dissertation on the different kinds of ammunition? We are dying to hear your take, day after day after boring day. LOL.
Actually, there are different types of ammunition -- and I am honestly quite surprised that the ignorant hoplophobes have not mentioned bans on "hollow point" rounds, +P ammo or a registration scheme for bullets.
Maryland (and perhaps a few other states) toyed with the concept of "ballistic fingerprinting" every new firearm sold, but found that it had ZERO effect to solving any crimes & cost a heck of a lot of money.
Yikes, this torture, please stop. How much boredom can you inflict on us?
Yeah.... I don’t see a thing he’s said that make common sense gun control laws less attractive.
Drake would not know common sense if it bit him on the nose.
Where as I agree in general with ya', ya' got one part wrong... The bump-stock doesn't turn ordinary guns into semi-automatic.... It turns semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic... Or as close to it... ~~~~ Bob
Bob -- On that note, you are at least partially correct. A bump-stock makes a semi-auto "mimic" a full-auto (slightly higher rate of fire), but your accuracy goes straight into the dumper. The firearm will "walk" like crazy on ya.
A spurious distinction because an automatic is all about quantity of bullets over accuracy of targeting. It’s so the military can take 18-year-olds and make hem effective killers without having to worry about marksmanship proficiency.
That is what we used to call "spray and pray" marksmanship.
Yep... and we don’t need it on our city streets.
"The only weapons that reasonable people are opposed to are semi-automatic weapons (that have no place in a civilized society)"
What say you Rambo? How many semi-automatic weapons in your arsenal?
:)
Perhaps we should all be restricted to flintlocks and breech loaders... that's the fallback position of anti-gun zealots. IF you want to know how rights will be "infringed" by "new laws" you need look no further than this missive.
How about flamethrowers instead?
Common sense flame thrower control laws have resulted in virtually zero flamethrower murders in the USA. There’a a lesson to be learned.
Ronald D. Reed,
The government will specify which guns will be banned.....It won't matter....The gun loons will wail and whine.
Don't be so impatient Jonesy, they'll get to your "sniper" rifle and assault pistols. Keep cheering the executioners, FUDD.
WWNC
Dennis -- As was done in the past, look for more restrictions based upon cosmetic features..........although King Ralph's team at least gives a de facto admission that their bills really won't stop a violent criminal anyway.
Make no mistake. They are targeting the majority of gun owners in Virginia, namely the 600,000+ who possess carry permits. The know that the overwhelming majority prefer semi-automatic handguns for defensive purposes. I am a big fan of revolvers for their simplicity & inherent safety, even though I might be in the minority in that regard.
People who have permits are among the most law-abiding folks anywhere [even more so than law enforcement overall], so I could care less how many rounds a "good guy" has in his magazine. He is still less of a threat to me than a bad guy carrying an illegal zip gun with one round.
Note how in the same breath they insist that they won't make criminals out of ordinary gun owners - then list all of the felonies that will result from "new gun laws"...
But those bad guys carrying semi-automatics and large capacity? Murder!
So now the bad guys won't be carrying weapons after the news are passed? Okay, got it.
🤪😝
