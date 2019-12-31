Gun owners use wrong tool
in fight against restrictions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the incoming Democratic majority in the General Assembly, comments and statements regarding the introduction and approval of gun control legislation create a strong reaction among great portions of the commonwealth.
Predictably, many Virginians reject these measures and express their concerns in the declaration of counties and cities as "Second Amendment sanctuaries" via the boards of supervisors of said counties and cities.
These resolutions, although symbolic, broadcast to those in Richmond a strong message.
However, I believe the use of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution in this context generates a dangerous precedent.
So what is the answer?
Article I, Section 13 of the Bill of Rights of the Virginia Constitution shines a bright light on this matter. This section states: "That a well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; that standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power."
Note the content of this section: a well-regulated (i.e. organized) militia, composed of the people, possess the right of ownership of the weapons necessary to maintain the freedom of that state without restriction or interference in any capacity.
By this alone, the legislation in discussion is blatantly illegal and therefore void. Therefore, Gov. Ralph Northam and his fellow Democrats entering the halls of power in January must understand this fact.
Let those who oppose proposed gun legislation, rather than cry to the federal government and invite overreach, remind the incoming administration of this provision of our own state constitution and encourage their submission to this provision if they seek legitimacy and lawful respect.
Allen Getz Jr.
Boydton.
