Gun proposals prompt
couple to leave Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Shame on Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and their lot. By proposing an extremist and unconstitutional "pogrom" against firearm ownership in Virginia, they have raised the possibility of a dissolution of the commonwealth. Now, incredibly, they are using the crisis that they themselves created in an effort to stifle dissent and snuff out the right of citizens to peaceably assemble and express their disgust with such misrule on "Lobby Day."
My wife and I are so disgusted with what is happening in Richmond that we are in the late stages of buying a home in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and plan to shift our legal residence there as promptly as possible, just to escape the irrational, "Animal House" environment deliberately created in the once-proud Old Dominion since the last election.
Louis Knapp.
Winchester.
