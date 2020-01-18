Gun proposals prompt

couple to leave Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Shame on Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and their lot. By proposing an extremist and unconstitutional "pogrom" against firearm ownership in Virginia, they have raised the possibility of a dissolution of the commonwealth. Now, incredibly, they are using the crisis that they themselves created in an effort to stifle dissent and snuff out the right of citizens to peaceably assemble and express their disgust with such misrule on "Lobby Day."

My wife and I are so disgusted with what is happening in Richmond that we are in the late stages of buying a home in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and plan to shift our legal residence there as promptly as possible, just to escape the irrational, "Animal House" environment deliberately created in the once-proud Old Dominion since the last election.

Louis Knapp.

Winchester.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription