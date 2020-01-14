'Guns and more guns'
does not ensure safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The picture on the front page of a recent Times-Dispatch showed an audience of opponents to gun control. They were mostly Caucasian males. What caught my attention, however, were the two signs they held up. One said, “My Right to Protect Myself Shall Not Be Infringed!” and the other said, “My Right to Not Be a Victim.” Those are sentiments that I, as an advocate for gun control, share.
Obviously, I differ with the “guns and more guns” approach that these men embrace and, instead, want to see commonsense gun control. Please note that I am not advocating the repeal of the Second Amendment.
Two things support my view. First, we know anecdotally, statistically and experientially that the “guns and more guns” concept does not work. Every day there are killings, many of them mass murders. Gun advocates should have hung their heads in shame and had nightmares about the 27 Sandy Hook victims, of which 20 were children. Yet, gun advocates persisted in their approach, and all we got is more deaths.
Second, countries with reasonable control measures do not have the almost constant murder sprees. And, they enjoy the same degree of freedom and liberty that we supposedly have.
I want to protect myself and not be a victim and want to do this by instituting gun control measures that have worked: background checks, a ban on guns and devices that can facilitate mass killings, gun safety and certification classes, and a limit on the number of guns an individual can own — no one needs an armory. It’s time to go in a new direction and give substance to the sentiments in the signs displayed by gun advocates themselves.
Robert T. Adams.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.