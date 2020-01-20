Guns were designed

for purpose of killing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Letter to the Editor, Wayne Antoniazzi asks interesting “Why does ...” questions. However, none of his questions involve an instrument designed for the purpose of killing. Guns are designed for killing. When cars kill, it usually is an accident. When a gun kills, it usually is on purpose.

Sharon Lewis.

Henrico.

