Haner op-ed left out
something to cheer about
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two cheers for Stephen D. Haner. In his op-ed column, “Carbon taxes change polling results,” he is correct that voters like measures that reduce carbon emissions. He also is correct that their support declines when they are told that it has a price tag.
Unfortunately, Haner left out the fact that carbon pricing does not have to have an overall price tag. If the money is refunded to all citizens, the concept changes from a carbon “tax” to a carbon “fee and dividend.” Haner can be forgiven for not mentioning HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which uses this approach and has 75 cosponsors currently in the House of Representatives. If we stop viewing climate change as a money-raising opportunity, and just view it as a deadly threat to our descendants that we must address in the marketplace — where energy consumers make real decisions — we can give those descendants a chance to survive it.
If Haner replies in a Letter to the Editor that HR 763 is a great bill and he wants all the Virginia members of Congress to support it, I will provide his third cheer.
Chris Wiegard.
Chester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.