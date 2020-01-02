Haner op-ed left out

something to cheer about

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two cheers for Stephen D. Haner. In his op-ed column, “Carbon taxes change polling results,” he is correct that voters like measures that reduce carbon emissions. He also is correct that their support declines when they are told that it has a price tag.

Unfortunately, Haner left out the fact that carbon pricing does not have to have an overall price tag. If the money is refunded to all citizens, the concept changes from a carbon “tax” to a carbon “fee and dividend.” Haner can be forgiven for not mentioning HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which uses this approach and has 75 cosponsors currently in the House of Representatives. If we stop viewing climate change as a money-raising opportunity, and just view it as a deadly threat to our descendants that we must address in the marketplace — where energy consumers make real decisions — we can give those descendants a chance to survive it.

If Haner replies in a Letter to the Editor that HR 763 is a great bill and he wants all the Virginia members of Congress to support it, I will provide his third cheer.

Chris Wiegard.

Chester.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription