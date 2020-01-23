Hanover resident decries
low teacher raise proposal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Once again, citizens witnessed Hanover County School Superintendent Michael Gill’s true priorities as he proposed his 2020-21 school budget on Tuesday.
Gill offered a 2% pay raise for Hanover teachers — the lowest recommended increase in the region. (Chesterfield County School Superintendent Merv Daugherty has proposed a 13% pay raise for the county's veteran instructors.)
As Gill proposes crumbs for our teachers, the administration is lobbying for a 50% pay raise for school board members (an appointed school board that already is the highest paid in Virginia).
Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) has seen five continuous years of decline in student enrollment since Gill began his tenure in 2015. Surrounding districts are experiencing significant increases in enrollment.
Parents with young children realize that nearby districts are far outpacing HCPS in recruiting top teaching talent. An educator working in Hanover with 10 years of experience currently makes $51,000 a year — $2,000 more than a beginning teacher. One with the same amount of experience in neighboring Henrico County makes $59,000 a year — $11,000 more than a beginning teacher.
That’s a 16% pay raise for just driving to Henrico County.
A school system rests on the foundation of its teachers. It does not rest on appointed school board members or administrators. There’s nothing conservative about a 50% pay raise for bureaucrats when teachers are struggling.
Fund the instructors.
Randall White Sr.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.