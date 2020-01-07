Hanover resident seeks
say in project approval
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Citizens of Hanover County, wake up.
Our county government is bulldozing our future. We now have two economic development projects adjacent to the Interstate 95 corridor (the industrial park on Cedar Lane and the Wegmans distribution center on Sliding Hill Road), undertaken in secrecy, which negatively impact the quality of life of surrounding residents.
On Dec. 11, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to defer action on the Cedar Lane industrial park until January. Hopefully, the developer and the Chickahominy Falls community on Cedar Lane agree to better access to the park. However, the developer already is cutting down trees near Cedar Lane, indicating that this project is rolling.
If the developer and Chickahominy Falls communities can’t agree, the Board of Supervisors should approve Chickahominy Falls’ appeal and direct a review of the industrial park’s design. While I support economic development in Hanover County, it should not endanger the well-being of residents.
I hope Supervisor Sue Dibble champions resident concerns and the rest of the Board supports her in protecting public safety. Whatever the parties agree to, the county should commission a new traffic study to determine the impact of an entrance and exit on Cedar Lane and direct necessary corrections.
Regardless of action on that appeal, the board of Supervisors needs to rewrite the county’s Strategic Zoning Initiative to allow timely, informed public participation.
Ron Andrea.
Glen Allen.
