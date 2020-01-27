Hanover teachers
deserve pay raises
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Hanover County School Board does not need or deserve a 50% raise. Teacher’s salaries in Hanover are 15% below the national average and Superintendent Michael Gill has proposed a 2% raise. Technology in Hanover is behind rural counties like King William. Many high school level courses do not even have current textbooks. Further, the eighth class, which was supposedly brought in during the recession around 2008, is still being taught for no increase in pay. Why would a qualified professional want to put up with these conditions when he or she could be in a nearby county for more money, fewer classes, more technology and books?
There is absolutely no reason to boost the pay of these part-time bureaucrats when we can’t seem to do anything for our teachers or our students. The teachers we are able to hire are what will determine the level of student we produce, not a school board who cannot even seem to bring our system into the present.
Sandra Schrader.
Mechanicsville.
