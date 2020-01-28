Hanson wrong in view

of Israeli-U.S. model

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was frustrated by Victor Davies Hanson's recent op-ed on the Israel-U.S. model. Hanson stated that "Palestinians desire is to destroy Israel." This is fundamentally not true. The majority of Palestinians desire is to pursue life, liberty and happiness. Basic liberties are being denied Palestinians by the Israeli government and its occupation army. Palestinians today cannot travel on roads that are designated for Israelis only; they can not travel freely due to Israel's separation wall; they are not allowed to travel from the West Bank to Israel or the Gaza strip unless they have Israeli government permission (which is rarely given); and Israeli settler violence against Palestinians often is overlooked by Israeli police. Contrary to Hanson's view of a righteous Israeli "model," mistreatment of a whole population of more than 6 million people is wrong. America's unquestioning support of Israel is tantamount to full support of an apartheid system. Hanson also is ignoring the practical details of his position — Palestinians don't even have one tank, not a single fighter jet and certainly no nuclear weapons. No, what the Palestinians' desire is for the U.S. to show some kind of admission that apartheid is wrong, as we once did in the case of South Africa.

Tom Harper.

Richmond.

