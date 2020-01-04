Hoping in 2020, we

learn to accept others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We live in the country and on New Year’s Eve, around midnight, someone began to set off fireworks. My wife and I went outside, thinking we might see them. But as we looked up, the stars were so overwhelmingly beautiful, we forgot about the fireworks.

As we stood looking up in awe at the beauty of the sky, as Christians, we wondered if this might be a sign from God, that the coming year will be a good one; that we might all learn to love our neighbors as ourselves; that we (even our politicians) might be able to accept, as human beings, each other’s differences. And through this acceptance, we might all be able to come together and work together for the good of all.

Let us all hope so. May we all have a wonderful and Happy New Year.

Herman Birdsong.

Powhatan.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription