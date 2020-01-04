Hoping in 2020, we
learn to accept others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We live in the country and on New Year’s Eve, around midnight, someone began to set off fireworks. My wife and I went outside, thinking we might see them. But as we looked up, the stars were so overwhelmingly beautiful, we forgot about the fireworks.
As we stood looking up in awe at the beauty of the sky, as Christians, we wondered if this might be a sign from God, that the coming year will be a good one; that we might all learn to love our neighbors as ourselves; that we (even our politicians) might be able to accept, as human beings, each other’s differences. And through this acceptance, we might all be able to come together and work together for the good of all.
Let us all hope so. May we all have a wonderful and Happy New Year.
Herman Birdsong.
Powhatan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.