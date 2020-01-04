Hoping Nov. 2020 will

bring a new president

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Happy New Year. Not much has changed as we begin a new decade. We still have a plethora of lies, misinformation, hateful rhetoric and a skewed view of history as our president assures us it's the truth because he says so. The good news is, hopefully, all of the aforementioned will come to an end on Nov. 3 if voters wake up to the fact that we've been had, big-time from a TV personality who played 'I wanna be president' and won. Let's vote him and his sinister administration out of office and make sure this travesty doesn't happen again!

Herb Stark.

Mooresville, N.C.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription