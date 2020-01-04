Hoping Nov. 2020 will
bring a new president
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Happy New Year. Not much has changed as we begin a new decade. We still have a plethora of lies, misinformation, hateful rhetoric and a skewed view of history as our president assures us it's the truth because he says so. The good news is, hopefully, all of the aforementioned will come to an end on Nov. 3 if voters wake up to the fact that we've been had, big-time from a TV personality who played 'I wanna be president' and won. Let's vote him and his sinister administration out of office and make sure this travesty doesn't happen again!
Herb Stark.
Mooresville, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Unfortunately, provided we're not at war or the economy tanks, you are likely to be riding on the Trump Train into 2025. Nobody in that crazy clown car of Democrats seems to have what it takes to win.
If Biden or Warren (Sanders would get squished like a bug) emerges as the nominee, they will have to use a strategy to win the Electoral College -- which practically necessitates "flipping" both Texas and Florida. I believe that is only possible with someone such as Julian Castro as the VP nominee.
Were the Democrats to win the EC in Texas & Florida (along with the "gimme" states along both coasts + Illinois), the four swing states (PA, MI, WI, OH) would no longer ensure a Trump victory.
Herb Stark doesn't like our president. Doesn't he realize that without Trump we would not have had the Mexicans pay for the wall that separates us from the drug dealers, rapists, and murderers down South? Without Trump we would not have a new healthcare plan that is cheaper, better, and most importantly, for everybody. We would not have won the trade wars with China, Mexico, Canada, and the EU. We would still have troops in the Mid-East and that region would not be pacified. We would not have the 50,000 coal jobs Trump has created, as promised. And, Mr. Stark, just go outside and look at all the improvements to our infrastructure, the new bridges and airports, the repaved roads. And without Trump our wages would not have shot up these past two years, by a whopping 1.1%.
Mr. Stark, you are an ingrate. You don't appreciate the stable genius in the White House, the man who knows the military better than the generals, who has studied "wind," and who is clearly the beloved leader of the free world, respected in every nation on earth, especially in Russia, Turkey, North Korea and Saudi Arabia.
Herb Stark …. New Years Resolutions are seldom carried out.
You will most likely still be fat, and the Deplorable of America will see that we have the same President who does not lie to us Presidentially, but with the harsh truth.
Happy 2020th as well as a Trump hate can. Hallelujah, and period.
Herb Stark,
I work each day registering folks to make sure Trump and the GOP are voted out of office. I think that now that the nation has seen Trump in action we'll rectify our mistake.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.