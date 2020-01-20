How did we get

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I live in rural Virginia. I was telling my mower guy that I am an avid hiker and his response was that I should carry a gun to protect myself from bad people or bears. Here’s the thing: I don’t want to live my life coming from a place of fear. I cannot enjoy nature and wildlife and the many nice people I meet on the trail if I assume that everything that moves is out to get me. To me, living like that is not worth living. I’m not stupid. I carry bear spray in case I stumble across a mama bear with cubs, knowing full well that I have a better chance of getting hit by a meteor. So in this great gun debate in which our beautiful state has become the epicenter, why is no one asking the most important question: How did we get to such a sad state of fear?

Stephanie Cimillo.

Columbia.

