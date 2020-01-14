Humane Society seeks
protection for all beings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
People are seemingly most interested in other life forms when they discover ways those creatures can help us rather than respecting these creatures in their own right. In the spirit of this observation, I remind everyone that advocacy is important for not only people but for animals as well.
I just finished reading Ben Carson's book "A More Perfect Union: What We the People Can Do to Reclaim Our Constitutional Liberties" and feel even more passionately that the government should have a limited role in our lives. I choose to see the good in people and truly believe most people do not want to harm others. That said, when individuals do decide to exploit or neglect animals, we as a society must let them know this is not right.
Just as it has done for many years, the Humane Society of the United States is going to be sponsoring lobby day on Jan. 23. Virginians need to let their legislators know that they also want animals to be protected and that we take our responsibility to them seriously. As Mahatma Gandhi said, "The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated." The Times-Dispatch is great about letting people know about cats and dogs that need homes in Richmond. Let us extend that compassion to all animals and, in doing so, help us show the next generation not to merely value other beings for what we can get from them, but rather empower all to share our love and kindness with those who need it most.
Brenda A. Morris.
Glen Allen.
