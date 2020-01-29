Impeachment likely

to spur voter turnout

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Following President Donald Trump's impeachment in the Democratic-majority House, he now is on trial in the Republican-majority Senate. Many Americans believe that due to this majority of Republicans in the Senate, Trump will continue as the third president in U.S. history to be impeached but not removed from office. However, if the Senate had a Democratic majority, the president would most likely be removed from office.

The whole impeachment case can be seen as a morale booster for Republicans and supporters of the president. This might prompt more voters to participate in the 2020 election.

The impeachment case can, however, be looked at in an alternative perspective, such as a decrease in supporters of the president due to a loss of faith in his abilities since he is on trial. Both sides have many positives and negatives to their arguments that, when examined closely, determines partisanship.

Regardless of partisan allegiances, the American public most likely can agree that Trump will not be removed from office by the Senate.

AJ Drooker.

Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription