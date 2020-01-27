In most mass shootings,
guns were bought legally
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Tom Eaton’s recent Letter to the Editor discussing concern over guns in public spaces and the recent Texas church shooting, where a security officer shot and killed the murderer, showed a major lack of sensitivity into understanding why openly carried guns is such a worry among many Americans. He wrote, “In this particular instance, a good guy with a gun saved lives.” Eaton, however, neglected to take into account the fact that the man with the gun was indeed a security officer. Oftentimes, security officers are seen with guns as part of their job to protect civilians.
Guns have the power to kill people. It has been seen time and time again that the wrong people are being given the chance to legally get their hands on a gun.
In 2019 alone there were more mass shootings in the United States than days in the year, so it should be understandable why the average person would feel discomfort sitting beside a random stranger with a gun holstered to his or her waist. At any given moment the person with that gun has the power to take a life. That seems like a dangerous amount of power to be given to just anyone. Eaton asks, “Why would any person be nervous or apprehensive at the prospect of law-abiding citizens exercising their constitutional right in order to defend themselves?” According to a database maintained by Mother Jones, more than three-quarters of the mass shootings in the U.S. were committed with legally obtained guns. Law-abiding citizens committed more than three-quarters of these unthinkable acts. Any American knowing this information has every right to be instilled with fear.
Amari Watkins.
Chesterfield.
